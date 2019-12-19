The Debate
West Bengal: Two Women Arrested For Tortoise Smuggling

General News

Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal account for more than 60% of the reported animal seizers from illegal trades

Two women in Burdwan, West Bengal, were arrested by the GRP for smuggling tortoise on the Amritsar Express. In India, most of the turtles and tortoise species are protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, under which hunting, trade or any other form of utilisation of the species or their body parts and derivatives is banned.

The two major states in terms of wildlife smuggling are Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, accounting for more than 60% of all reported seizures of the country showing the expanse of illegal trade.

