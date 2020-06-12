West Bengal: 'U For Ugly' Taught To Pre-primary Toddlers With Picture Of Dark-skinned Man

In an appalling incident in West Bengal, pre-primary students in a Municipal school were seen being taught English alphabet riddled with racial undertones. The illustration in the alphabet book of Municipal Girls High School in Burdwan described the letter 'U' as 'Ugly' next to the image of a dark-skinned man setting colour bias in the minds of impressionable toddlers.

The incident came to light after the parents raised the issue and brought it to the notice of school authorities. The parents also staged a protest asking why the image of a darker-complexioned man was a prototype for 'ugly' in a pre-primary alphabet book.

According to the District Inspector, the book was not given to the school by the state bodies and was a reference book used by the teachers. As per reports, West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has suspended the teachers involved in the incident. The teachers have also apologised for the incident saying that the imagery was overlooked when they selected the book for reference.

At a time when the world is rallying against racial discrimination, with George Floyd's tragic death sparking global outrage, the setting of this racial bias at such a young age is disheartening.

