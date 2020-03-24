West Bengal Under Complete Lockdown Till March 31, Police Takes Action Against Violators

The state of West Bengal went under lockdown in the background of the Coronavirus on Monday evening. It started from 5 pm on Monday and will continue till March 31 midnight. A lockdown basically means that gathering of more than seven persons is prohibited. Massive checking by establishing multiple barricades have been done throughout the state and every major crossing has multiple traffic sergeants checking documents of people.

The commissioner of Kolkata Police took to Twitter to state the seriousness of the issue and revealed the number of people arrested within 6 hours of the lockdown for violation of the law.

"255 persons arrested violating Restriction Order & prosecuted u/s 188 IPC. I appeal to all citizens to stay home and cooperate with the administration. Kolkata police will continue the drive against violators." read the tweet by Kolkata Police Commissioner, Anuj Sharma.

The lockdown's seriousness was raised by the Chief Minister herself who lashed out at people who were taking it casually and venturing out. She categorically mentioned the ones who are playing gully cricket should stop it immediately and asked police to take action against anyone violation of the law.

The lockdown came on the day when the first casualty of Coronavirus was reported in Bengal. A 57-year-old man had died of cardiac arrest on Monday, he was a confirmed patient of Coronavirus, making him the first casualty. The government has clamped severe restriction across the state and sealed its border. The government said that no public transport services, including operations of taxis and auto-rickshaws, will be permitted but only essential commodities will be available.

