West Bengal Witnesses Biggest Single-day Spike In COVID Cases With Over 1000 Infections

West Bengal on Wednesday, December 29, recorded the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 fresh cases. The new cases tally jumped from 382 cases on Tuesday, December 28 to 1,089 new cases on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that a decision on COVID protocols would be taken after January 3.

Kolkata registered 540 of the 1,089 new cases as the state's tally rose to 16,32,906, mentioned the official reports. The death toll went up to 19,745 after 12 more patients succumbed to the disease. In the last 24 hours, 807 recoveries were recorded though the discharge rate slipped to 98.32 per cent.

Omicron tally rises in West Bengal

With a spike in COVID-19 cases, five people on Wednesday tested positive for the new variant- Omicron informed Director of Health Services Dr Ajoy Chakraborty. Out of the five, one is a foreign returnee however other four have no history of overseas travel.

Two of the four locals are from Kolkata and one each from Dumdum and Howrah, health official added.

"Yesterday night, we received genome sequencing reports of 107 cases and five among them were found to be Omicron-positive. One of the five patients has foreign travel history but the other four locals don’t. The contact-tracking cell is currently collecting information for necessary containment measures, as per protocol," added senior health department official said.

COVID protocols in West Bengal post new year

Even as citizens flouted COVID protocols during Christmas celebrations and a massive crowd was witnessed in the city's Park Street area, CM Banerjee has announced that protocols would be imposed after January 3. Read about steps taken by the Chief Minister so far:

Officials have been directed to conduct a ward-to-ward survey and take a call on reintroducing containment zones in the metropolis.

Offices could be asked to function with 50 per cent employee attendance, if necessary, the Chief Minister said.

After January 3, we will decide on the COVID protocols.

Officials asked to keep a tab on the vaccination programme of children aged 15-19 years starting January 3.

The Chief Minister also hinted at the closure of educational institutions and asked officials concerned to review the overall pandemic situation in the state.

With PTI inputs