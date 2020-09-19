West Bengal: Zoos, Parks To Reopen For Visitors Soon, Safety Measures In Place

Months after being shut due to nationwide lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, zoos in West Bengal will reopen from October 2, while parks and gardens in the state will open from September 23, said the state government on September 18. According to the reports by ANI, wearing masks and following social distancing norms has been made mandatory for all.

West Bengal eases restrictions

The order issued by the state government suggested that entry tickets and bookings would be made online. Keeping in mind the precautions, the order also stated that every mode of transportation will have to carry sanitizer at all times. However, elephant safaris are restricted until further orders. The order said, “While the effect of the pandemic is still being felt, in view of the graded unlocking and requirement to restart economic and related activities thereby mitigating avoidable hardships to various stakeholders, it has been decided to allow the public to access various establishments of the Forest Department with appropriate restrictions in view of the pandemic”.

Read: West Bengal Lockdown Extended Till Sep 20; CM Mamata Keeps Colleges Shut Amid NEET-JEE Row

The order issued some specific guidelines for national parks, sanctuaries, eco-tourism centres, zoological gardens, parks and gardens. The staff has been instructed to maintain personal hygiene. The order said, “Any employee suffering from cold, cough and fever shall immediately inform the supervisor”.

Read: West Bengal's COVID-19 Death Toll Climbs To 4,183 With 60 Fatalities

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee recently announced that current lockdown measures will be extended till September 20. She added that Educational institutes too will remain closed till September 20. West Bengal has reported a total of 218,772 COVID-19 cases till now.

Read: West Bengal To Deploy Specialists At COVID Hospitals To Lower Death Rate To Below 1pc

Also Read: Tea Garden Reopens In Bengal's Alipurduar

(Image Credits: PTI)