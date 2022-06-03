West Bengal's active COVID-19 tally at 375

Kolkata, Jun 2 (PTI) West Bengal reported 57 new COVID-19 on Thursday, the Health Department said.

The toll remained at 21,204 with no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

The state has so far reported 20,19,501 cases.

Thirty-nine more patients recovered, taking the total recoveries to 19,97,922, the department added.

There are 375 active cases in the state at present.

The new cases were detected after testing 7,753 samples. PTI SCH SOM SOM

