West Bengal has recently witnessed a surge in COVID cases blaming the huge crowd gathering and violating COVID-19 norms during the past five days of the Durga Puja festival. Director of Medicine at Peerless Hospital in Kolkata, Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick stated that people should be extra attentive while keeping in mind the increase of COVID instances during the ongoing festive season. According to the state health bulletin, West Bengal confirmed 846 COVID infections and 12 deaths on Friday.

While talking with ANI, Dr Bhowmik warned by saying that the festive season is still going on and if this pattern continues then the people of West Bengal might be in the same position which they were during the period of May and June 2020. He further described that taking two vaccine doses does not guarantee that people will not be infected. He urges people to be more cautious, further revealing that positive cases have undoubtedly increased, while admission cases have decreased.

Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick went on to say, "Patients are seen getting themselves tested in the hospital testing laboratory. Keeping a probable third wave, Kolkata Municipal Corporation is planning for more beds in the hospitals,” ANI reported. He further advised that wherever they locate COVID cases in any area, the state government must reinstall the containment zone. He even added that the curfew at night must be maintained and to track down COVID-infected people, more testing is needed.

COVID advisory to curb the transmission during Durga Puja

Earlier, during the Durga Puja celebration, the state health department had published an advisory urging people to stay away from crowds. While, the West Bengal government had declared a few relaxations which included the restaurants, hotels, and pubs to continue operating regularly. In terms of pandal security, the government had instructed puja committees to guarantee that celebrations follow the COVID-19 procedure. It also stated that no one would be permitted inside the pandal without a mask and had urged to arrange alternate measures to offer masks within the pandal. while pandal visiting, devotees would have to maintain social distance and apply sanitiser. Face masks and face shields should also be worn by pandal volunteers.

Despite these advisories, the COVID cases have increased in the state. In West Bengal, 718 persons have been testing positive per day on an average of seven days. Further, Bengal had detected 443 new COVID cases in 24 hours on October 16 which even grew to 624 the next day. Meanwhile, with this recent increase, Bengal's Covid-19 infections total has risen to 15,84,492 cases, with 19033 fatalities. According to a health department official, West Bengal provided over 9.66 lakh COVID vaccination on October 5, surpassing the landmark of immunising 6 crore individuals with at least one dose.

