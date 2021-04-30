West Bengal's Fresh COVID-19 Curbs: Malls, Theatres Shut; Restricted Timings For Markets

The West Bengal government issued a slew of directions to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid a huge surge in novel coronavirus cases in the State. For instance, the timings of non-essential shops and markets have been restricted. All activities pertaining to the electoral counting process and victory processions shall be guided by the curbs already issued by the Election Commission. Moreover, it called for restricting congregations near the counting halls and observing COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Any violation of this order will attract action as per the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code. At present, there are 1,10,241 COVID-19 cases in WB while 6,89,466 patients have been discharged and 11,248 fatalities are reported. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education cancelled the annual examination of Class 11 and added that students will be promoted to Class 12 due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation. In another development, the state government decided that the last rites of all COVID-19 victims will be carried out free of cost.

West Bengal government imposes COVID19 restrictions; shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants & bars, gyms and sports complexes to remain closed, bazaars/haats to remain open only during 7-10am & 3-5pm, till further orders pic.twitter.com/uEKv8obuc7 — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2021

Here are the new COVID-19 curbs in WB:

All shopping complexes, malls, beauty parlours, cinema halls, restaurants and bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas, and swimming pools will be closed

Home delivery and online services shall be permitted

All social, cultural, academic and entertainment gatherings and congregations will remain prohibited

Bazaars/hats will remain open only from 7-10 am and 3-5 pm

However, essential services like medical shops, medical equipment shops, grocery, etc. can remain open even outside the aforesaid timings

Crowding/loitering around the counting venue is averted

ECI's curbs to combat COVID-19

Incidentally, the CM Mamata Banerjee-led government's order comes only after the end of the 8-phase West Bengal Assembly election. Earlier, the ECI too faced flak for its rather belated actions to contain COVID-19 spread. It banned campaigning between 7 pm and 10 am and increased the silence period to 72 hours on April 16 only after the Calcutta HC called for strict implementation of the COVID-19 curbs. On April 22, the poll body took more steps such as prohibiting roadshows and cycle, bike, and vehicle rallies, and restricting public meetings to a maximum of 500 persons.

This order too came in the wake of the HC pulling up the ECI for failing to effectively enforce novel coronavirus guidelines. Explaining the rationale for its fresh guidelines, the EC expressed "anguish" that many political parties and candidates are still not adhering to the safety norms during public gatherings making it difficult for the election machinery to enforce the directions fully. Two days earlier, It also mandated that no victory processions would be allowed after the counting of votes and only a maximum of two people would be allowed to accompany the winning candidate or their authorised representative to receive the certificate of election from the Returning Officer.