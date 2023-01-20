'West Did Most Damage To Environment But Is Lecturing Us': S Gurumurthy Makes India's Case

Speaking at the Republic Dialogues from Pune, S Gurumurthy, the editor of Thuglak, showed the mirror to western nations on the environmental damage they have been causing while preaching environment conservation to the developing nations.

In his keynote address at the summit, Gurumurthy said that the "environment is the discourse of the west which is doing the most damage for the last 50-60 years". He also laid out some official data which revealed the extent of damage the western countries caused to the environment to reach where they are today.

S Gurumurthy on environmental damage by the West

"The contribution that the west has made to damage the environment, total greenhouse gas emission till today, if it is turned into percentage and saddled into the countries which have contributed the maximum, 25% of the contribution, has come from America", Gurumurthy said.

"European Union 22%, China 13%, India 3% with 18% of the global population. Russia 6%, even the small Ukraine, 1.2%. See the damage they have done to the world who are on the environment paradigm and are telling us what we should do", he said.

Gurumurthy further stated that we fail to give an appropriate response "because of the inadequacy of India intellectuals" and a "lack of understanding about ourselves".

"In the west, there is a saying, 'Precept and Practice'. What you say, you must practice. But our philosophy is. It is to practice and then only speak", he said adding that India actually practices with the idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. "This 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' is integrated in two aspects, one is environmental culture", Gurumurthy said adding that he does not see concerns about the environment from any other Asian nation.

Warning that 'nature is reactive' and that any disturbance to it will directly affect humanity, Gurumurthy compared the environmentally-compatible food habits of India with the rest of the world. "India has the most environmentally-compatible food habit while United Nations & European nations show the exact opposite destructive data", the expert noted.