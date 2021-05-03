West Tripura DM Who Raided Marriage Halls Seeks Relinquishment Of Charge As Probe Underway

After raiding two marriage halls during the night curfew a few days ago, West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav on Sunday requested being removed from the post of District Magistrate for 'fairness of inquiry' into the incident. Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath informed that the Chief Secretary has accepted Shailesh's appeal.

The Law Minister said, "West Tripura district DM in a letter to Chief Secretary informed today that since an inquiry committee has been formed for 26 April's incident, for fairness of inquiry, he requested for the relinquishment of his charge as DM. The Chief Secretary has accepted it."

On April 30, Yadav had stated that it was 'his duty to enforce orders' and added that he has submitted his statement before the high-level inquiry committee. He had stopped a wedding ceremony in Agartala while enforcing COVID-19 protocol last Monday night and later apologized for his actions.

DM Halts Marriage

Yadav had halted the wedding ceremony when it was halfway through and threatened to arrest the groom and his kin for organizing the wedding amid the pandemic. In a video of the incident which has gone viral on social media, the DM can be seen barging into the wedding venue at Agartala along with policemen whom he orders to drive other guests out of the venue and threatened to arrest the groom. District Magistrate Sailesh Kumar Yadav can be heard asking the guests to 'get out' while he calls the groom 'idiot'.

The DM had claimed that the family had 'violated the government order' on COVID-19 norms and is also seen nudging a policeman to arrest the groom, saying 'put him behind bars.' The DM then pulled the groom by his hand and forces him to reveal his name following which he brings the latter in front of the camera, for what looked like a photo op, while he pushed another man by his neck and claimed that he had to be arrested for 'obstructing public duty'. While a lady attempted to explain to the DM, Yadav continued to say 'you will also be arrested' while he also reportedly tore the permission order received for the wedding.

(With Agency Inputs)