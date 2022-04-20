Western Disturbances To Hamper Heatwave In North India; Rainfall Likely In North East

Heatwave conditions in selected pockets are very likely to prevail over Jharkhand on April 19 and 20, 2022. It is likely to abate thereafter due to approaching western disturbances, wind conditions and cloudiness over the region. Under the influence of the disturbances, light scattered rainfall accompanied by isolated thunderstorms most likely over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh during the next four days and over Uttarakhand on April 21 and 22, over Himachal Pradesh on 20th and over Uttarakhand on April 21 and 22.

Light isolated rainfall with gusty winds likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi during the next three days; over West Madhya Pradesh on April 20 and 21; over East Madhya Pradesh from April 20 to 22; over Vidarbha from April 21st to 23rd and over Chhattisgarh from April 19th to 23rd. Fairly widespread rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha will also see isolated to scattered rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Forecast for the next five days until April 23

April 20

Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Rajasthan and Jharkhand. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal.

April 21

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) in selected regions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya.

April 22

Thunderstorm accompanied with squall (speed 50-60 kmph) in some areas over Uttarakhand. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Assam, Meghalaya.

April 23

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds (speed 40-50 kmph) at isolated places likely over Assam-Meghalaya. Heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over Assam-Meghalaya.

Image: PTI