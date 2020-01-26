Western Railways Aces Swachh Bharat Mission With Mumbai's Clean Tracks On Republic Day

Inclining its aim towards achieving the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Western Railways shared a video of neat and clean tracks of Mumbai on the eve of Republic Day of India and saluted the dedicated efforts of its officers and staff members. Taking to Twitter, the Western Railways said that the clean tracks are in line with the government's Swachh Bharat Mission.

A view of tracks on Western Railway’s 's Mumbai Suburban section on the eve of #RepublicDayIndia. The neat & clean tracks are in line with #SwachhBharatMission. WR salutes it's officers & staff for their dedicated efforts. #RepublicDay. @drmbct @RailMinIndia @PiyushGoyalOffc pic.twitter.com/KlgcjJwcEs — Western Railway (@WesternRly) January 26, 2020

WATCH | PMC Paints Walls In Pune As Part Of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Railway stations lit up in tricolours

As India marks its 71st Republic Day on January 26, the Indian Railways are celebrating the big day with great enthusiasm. The Ministry of Railways shared several photos of railway stations beautifully illuminated in tricolours on the occasion of Republic Day.

On the eve of Republic Day, MGR Chennai Central Railway station is equipped with attractive lighting.

# RepublicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/8NCn1pg1cY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 25, 2020

WATCH | Varanasi Railway Station Illuminated Ahead Of Republic Day

READ | IIT Bombay Carries Out Tiranga March With 1000 Ft Flag To Celebrate Republic Day

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day, Jai Hind!'.

Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay.



सभी देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत-बहुत बधाई।



जय हिंद! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2020

READ | Republic Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Fortification Of India's 'unity & Integrity'