The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Western Railways Aces Swachh Bharat Mission With Mumbai's Clean Tracks On Republic Day

General News

Inclining its aim towards achieving the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Western Railways shared a video of neat and clean tracks on the eve of Republic Day of India

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Railway

Inclining its aim towards achieving the Swachh Bharat Mission, the Western Railways shared a video of neat and clean tracks of Mumbai on the eve of Republic Day of India and saluted the dedicated efforts of its officers and staff members. Taking to Twitter, the Western Railways said that the clean tracks are in line with the government's Swachh Bharat Mission.

WATCH | PMC Paints Walls In Pune As Part Of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan

Railway stations lit up in tricolours

As India marks its 71st Republic Day on January 26, the Indian Railways are celebrating the big day with great enthusiasm. The Ministry of Railways shared several photos of railway stations beautifully illuminated in tricolours on the occasion of Republic Day. 

WATCH | Varanasi Railway Station Illuminated Ahead Of Republic Day

READ | IIT Bombay Carries Out Tiranga March With 1000 Ft Flag To Celebrate Republic Day

PM Modi extends greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day, Jai Hind!'.

READ | Republic Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu Calls For Fortification Of India's 'unity & Integrity' 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
REPUBLIC DAY 2020: B-TOWN WISHES
SUDARSHAN PATTNAIK ON REPUBLIC DAY
ITBP JAWANS CELEBRATE REPUBLIC DAY
SAIF SAYS 'NOT MUMBAI, ANDHERI'
GAMBHIR SALUTES CAPT TANIA SHERGILL
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA