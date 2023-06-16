Last Updated:

Western Railway Cancels 23 More Trains Due To Cyclone Biparjoy; 99 Cancelled So Far

The Western Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone Biparjoy over the next three days.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
The Western Railway announced the cancellation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone

The Western Railway announced the cancellation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone | Image: Shutterstock


The Western Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone Biparjoy over the next three days.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Gujarat's Kutch coast on Thursday evening.

A release from the WR said it has cancelled another 23 trains, `short-terminated' (terminated before the usual destination) three trains and `short-originated' (where trains start their journey from a station farther from the usual starting point) seven trains as a precautionary measure.

So far, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 short-terminated while 38 trains have been short-originated due to the cyclone, the WR said.  

READ | Mumbai: Western Railways to add 40 additional services from June 29 on Suburban section
READ | South Western Railways to run 40 pairs of special train services from September 12
READ | Mumbai: Western Railways plan to add more AC coaches for local services

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT