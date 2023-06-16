Western Railway Cancels 23 More Trains Due To Cyclone Biparjoy; 99 Cancelled So Far

The Western Railway on Thursday announced the cancellation of a few more trains as a precautionary measure in view of cyclone Biparjoy over the next three days.

The severe cyclonic storm made landfall on Gujarat's Kutch coast on Thursday evening.

A release from the WR said it has cancelled another 23 trains, `short-terminated' (terminated before the usual destination) three trains and `short-originated' (where trains start their journey from a station farther from the usual starting point) seven trains as a precautionary measure.

So far, 99 trains have been cancelled, 39 short-terminated while 38 trains have been short-originated due to the cyclone, the WR said.