Western Railway Launches App For Live-tracking Of Trains On Mumbai Suburban Network

The Western Railway (WR) on Wednesday launched a mobile application that will allow commuters to check the live status of trains on its suburban network spread between Churchgate station in south Mumbai and Dahanu in adjoining Palghar district.

According to the zonal railway, the app, 'Yatri', also has several other features.

Western Railway general manager Ashok Kumar Misra launched the app at Churchgate station concourse in the presence of railway officials and other dignitaries, Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said in a press release.

The Western Railway has installed GPS tracking devices in all its suburban trains, which will enable the app to provide their real-time location.

Thakur said with this app, developed in collaboration with a private firm, commuters will not only be able to get a train's live location on map, but can also see it moving.

“In just three simple steps, commuters can view the live location. Commuters can find the nearest stations directly on the map, type the source station and track the train of their choice so they can gauge how close or far they are from the train to plan their journey,” he said.

Thakur said commuters will get authentic information regarding train live updates, announcements, latest timetable, maps of major railway stations and their amenities.

The software also provides information about Mumbai Metro services and buses, and it has a section where users can give their feedback.

Passengers will also have an easy access to important railway and medical emergency contact numbers and travellers can use the app to explore nearby tourist destinations and places to visit near stations.

The Western Railway said the the app is divyangjan-friendly as well.

Divyang commuters (persons with disabilities) who operate the mobile phone via voice commands can easily find their train's live location with the help of Google Assistant, Thakur said.

Last July, the Central Railway had launched live tracking of its suburban trains through the app.