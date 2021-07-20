Last Updated:

Western Railway Launches Tejas Smart Coaches For Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

The Tejas smart coach launched by Western Railway aimed to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

Written By
Zaini Majeed
Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
1/10
Twitter/@DarshanaJardosh

Ministry of Railways has introduced a newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach realizing PM Narendra Modi's vision to provide world-class facilities to Indian passengers. 

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
2/10
Twitter/@DarshanaJardosh

Tejas SMART Coach signal shift from preventive to predictive maintenance.

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
3/10
Twitter/@DarshanaJardosh

 It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
4/10
Twitter/@RailMinIndia

Tejas sleeper coach rakes thus presenting a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort.

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
5/10
Twitter/@RailMinIndia

These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features, are being introduced to run Western Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express trains.

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
6/10
Twitter/@PIBMumbai

This new rake began its maiden run today, 19 July 2021, and boasts to offer the best in the class travel experience

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
7/10
Twitter/@PIBMumbai

"Introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for a long-distance journey is paradigm shift by Indian Railway" Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Sumit Thakur stated.

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
8/10
Twitter/@DarshanaJardosh

He also mentioned that Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over Indian Railways network.

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
9/10
Ministry of Railways

The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

Mumbai Rajdhani Express coaches
10/10
Ministry of Railways

PICCU will record data of WSP, CCTV, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter. 

