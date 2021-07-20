Western Railway Launches Tejas Smart Coaches For Mumbai-New Delhi Rajdhani Express

Quick links:
Ministry of Railways has introduced a newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach realizing PM Narendra Modi's vision to provide world-class facilities to Indian passengers.
It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.
Tejas sleeper coach rakes thus presenting a new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort.
These bright golden hued coaches, with enhanced smart features, are being introduced to run Western Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express trains.
This new rake began its maiden run today, 19 July 2021, and boasts to offer the best in the class travel experience
"Introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for a long-distance journey is paradigm shift by Indian Railway" Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Shri Sumit Thakur stated.
He also mentioned that Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over Indian Railways network.
The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.