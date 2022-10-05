Western Railway Revises Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Express Travel Time From Today

The Western Railway (WR) has further reduced the travelling time of the newly-introduced Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat Superfast Express train with effect from Wednesday.

It will take five minutes less to cover the distance from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar in Gujarat and will also arrive 20 minutes early at Mumbai Central from Gandhinagar, according to a release issued by the WR on Tuesday.

The train started its commercial run on October 1, a day after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

There is no change in the train's departure timing of 6.10 am from Mumbai Central and 2.05 pm from Gandhinagar.

But the arrival timetable of the train at all the en-route stations and destinations is changed.

As per the revised timetable, the Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat Express will reach its destination at 12.25 pm instead of the current 12.30 pm. It will reach Mumbai Central at 8.15 pm instead of the current timing at 8.35 pm.

Image: Twitter/@narendramodi

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)