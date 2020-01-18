The Debate
Western Railways Employee Stage Protest After Tejas Express Arrived In Mumbai

General News

Western Railways Employee stage protest after Tejas Express arrived in Mumbai. The workers said that they were against the privatization of railways.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

Western Railways Employee stage protest after Tejas Express arrived in Mumbai. The workers said that they were against the privatization of railways. The Tejas Express will begin its commercial run from Sunday, January 19 from Ahmedabad. The fully air-conditioned express has two executive class chair cars with 56 seats each and eight chair cars having a capacity of 78 seats each. 

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier released a few inside pictures of the Tejas Express calling it a "symbol of the Indian culture blended with modernization."

 

