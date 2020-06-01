WeTransfer banned in India by Telecommunications department, reason uncertain

WeTranfer, the Dutch online computer file transfer service has reportedly stopped working for a lot of Indians after it was partially banned by the Indian authorities. Even though the file transfer website was being used widely for sending huge files, especially during work-from-home amid COVID-19 lockdown, the Indian government decided to ban it. Currently, the file transfer system has been banned by service providers, including Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea and Hathway. However, the website is still accessible by Airtel users.

On May 18, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) reportedly passed the order to ban the file-sharing platform. As per the order, the ISPs are supposed to ban two specific webpages of WeTransfer in the country. As of now, the reason for banning the website is unclear, however there are speculations that it was being used to share pornographic content.

'Working on it'

Meanwhile, a lot of users have taken to Twitter to report it's unavailability. Following which, the company responded by saying that it had been partially blocked by India. They also revealed that a full-fledged investigation on the issue was ongoing.

@WeTransfer Your website seems to be down for 3 days.

Downdetector doesn't show any problem.



Tried accessing it on 3 different devices but failed each time.



What's happening? — GalatBaat (@GalatBaatX) May 30, 2020

I have no idea why they banned WeTransfer in India.

Musicians and filmmakers, ads, songs are recorded, videos shot and sent using WeTransfer and it is a tool that helps SO many of us collaborate!! Many of us pay to use the service.

Seriously 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) June 1, 2020

We transfer website is not opening and I've tried many times. It says site can't be reached. — Vivek Huria (@vivek_huria) May 29, 2020

Hi there, are you currently based in India at all? We are aware that WeTransfer seems to be blocked and unavailable in India. We are working hard to understand the reasoning behind this block, as well as how to get it reverted as soon as possible. — WeTransfer (@WeTransfer) May 31, 2020

As I said, we are working hard to understand the reasoning behind this block so unfortunately we do not have any further information on this currently. — WeTransfer (@WeTransfer) June 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Google has launched its new Sodar App to help users maintain social distance amid COVID-19 pandemic. Google-developed Sodar app has now enabled all the smartphone users to have a new way to let themselves know if a person is closer than the stated distance from one another. This tool is available from this week and uses Android smartphone cameras to put the users of the application in the centre of a circle which as a radius of about two meters, or 6.5 feet. If any nearby person comes inside the circumference of the circle, the user gets notified. The interface is simple and is similar to the smartphone game PokemonGo which uses the perimeter augmented reality technology.

