'We've Also Studied Rules': Kharge Not Happy After Parts Of Rahul's LS Speech Expunged

Congress national president and Rajya Sabha member Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday expressed his anger after parts of Rahul Gandhi's speech were expunged. The Congress chief said that there are some parts that cannot be expunged and that he has given a three-page letter explaining the same.

Speaking to reporters about parts of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech that were expunged, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Expunging of the parts should be done after considering all the rules (of the House). We have also studied the rules. I have also sent a reply in a three-page letter on what they can’t expunge. Maybe after looking at that, they will get satisfied."

'18 remarks by Rahul Gandhi in LS expunged': Congress

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday stated that eighteen parts of Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech. Taking to his Twitter, Jairam Ramesh claimed that every question asked of PM was deleted. He said that all references to the relationship between Adani & Modi before 2014 and remarks stating 'Misuse of agencies & foreign trips' were deleted.

18 remarks by @RahulGandhi in LS expunged:

1.Every question asked of PM- deleted!

2.All references to relationship between Adani & Modi before 2014- deleted!

3.Misuse of agencies & foreign trips- deleted!

You can expunge,but you can’t exterminate!Jagadguru of Jhoot stands exposed pic.twitter.com/R5NblM951Z — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 8, 2023

Earlier on Wednesday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi demanded that action be taken against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his certain “objectionable” comments made in Lok Sabha, and that they be expunged from the records. As soon as the House met for the day, Joshi raised the issue saying that under Parliamentary rules one should serve a notice beforehand if he or she wants to make allegations against anyone.

"The Congress leader has made some remarks yesterday. Those were very objectionable and baseless allegations. Those should be expunged and action should be taken against him,” he told Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday.

Notably, the Wayanad MP on Tuesday led the Opposition's attack in Lok Sabha over the Hindenburg report, claiming that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.

Gandhi's remarks drew a sharp response from the treasury benches, with Law Minister Kiren Rijiju asking him not to level "wild allegations" and to furnish proof of his claims. Outside Parliament, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad accused the Congress leader of making baseless, shameless and reckless allegations and charged that the Grand Old Party and the Gandhi family were involved in "big scams" that "tarnished" the image of the country.

(With inputs from PTI)