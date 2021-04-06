WFEB President Takes #ChangingTimes Challenge Ahead Of Virtual Summit On World Health Day

The president of the World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) and Sri Sri University Rajita Kulkarni Bagga shared her experience about what changed for her during the unprecedented times of the coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her official Facebook handle, the humanitarian and an acclaimed educationist said that one thing that she had positively imbibed in course of the pandemic restrictions and remote working is that she had "started to read the emails in time". Rajita goes on to add that this has, in fact, made a big difference in her life. She was speaking in reference to the challenge that the WFEB started and further tagged her colleague to share similar insights and experiences about what is that one thing that changed in a positive way for them in order to create an impact.

The global leadership coach delivered an insight in context to one of the world’s largest virtual summits being organised by WFEB titled, "Changing Paradigms in a Pandemic World: How to regain trust?" The summit is being held on April 7, and one of the keynote speakers is the Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus among many other internationally acclaimed speakers. The global virtual conference is taking place on the occasion of World Health Day and will host more than 135 speakers from across 90 countries. The expert panellists from around the globe will address nearly 2,000,000 people about the ravaging impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the "new normal", and how to balance, reorient self and restructure lives along with finding holistic solutions to survive the looming health crisis.

'Finding solutions' amid global health crisis

The integrated panel will discuss finding the solutions such as shifting the focus of medicine to move the approach from illness to wellness with the help of Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Osteopathy, etc. Building resilience and fueling innovation, collaboration and productivity, and employee wellbeing in the post-pandemic world. A group of globally renowned experts will also share practical, time-tested, and research-backed insights on means of promoting social connection, isolation, and tackling rising mental health issues among university students and myths surrounding vaccine hesitancy. The World Forum for Ethics in Business is a platform that comprises global leaders who spark meaningful change for both the public and private sector across all levels of society, through peace, justice, ethics, and human rights. The WFEB has a special consultative status at the United Nations (UN).

(Image Credit: Facebook/Rajita Kulkarni)