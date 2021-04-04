WFEB Session Addresses How Students Can Cope With Mental Health Crisis Amid COVID-19

Ahead of World Forum for Ethics in Business (WFEB) mega virtual event, the public interest foundation held a live Instagram session on "Mental Health Solutions for Students" on April 2. Leadership coach and part of the Art of Living foundation for over 20 years, Annelies Richmond and independent consultant Kelsi Lynde discussed mental health concerns. The duo held high energy and super practical sharing of what students can do to address the rising mental health issues. The coronavirus pandemic that caused an unprecedented lockdown worldwide led to a massive change in lifestyle, especially amongst students. To focus on the issues dealt with by students, the session touched on topics like coping with anxiety and fear of the unknown, focusing on dreams and maintaining relationships.

How do students cope with anxiety and fear of the unknown?

In a nearly 40-minute-long session, Richmond and Lynde talked about the core issues and the ways to deal with them amid the ongoing crisis. Mental is the "topic of the times", said Richmond before adding that especially for young people and termed it "really intense time". While relaying her own experience with interactions with students, Richmond said that it is essential for youngsters to realise their "sense of connection" does not dependent on the outside world.

Talking about the current situation of students, Richmond said, “It’s a really intense time, I would say. It calls for all of us, especially youngsters to start realising that your sense of connection does not rely on the outside world. As weird as that might seem.

"A lot of times we rely on a sense of connection from how someone else treats us. Babita gave me a compliment, so now I feel connected but actually even research is showing that the sense of connection comes from inside of us. It’s subjective" before explaining that it does not matter how many people a person meets or sees, it's just about the individual. Therefore, Richmond explained that a sense of connection is a "biggest boosters" of both mental and physical health and hence, concluded that "it’s the most important thing right now".

How do young people get 'sense of connection'?

Replying to the question about how young people can get the ‘sense of connection’ or even meditate, Richmond said, “At least 40% of college students say that they’ve been so depressed in the last year, they were unable to function. More than 63% say that they’ve had such bad anxiety, they’ve been unable to function. So the problem comes with anxiety. Even as a meditation teacher, the worst thing I could do is ‘Oh anxiety? Sit down and close your eyes and meditate.’” Therefore, she recommended, proper “breath working” and called spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar as the “master breath worker” and “meditation master.”

“So the right kind of breathwork can within minutes, it calms the mind and what it’s doing in your nervous system is that it’s increasing your vagal tone. It’s like sending messages to your vagus nerve and vagal tone is associated with lower heart rate, rested digest, more focussed, calm and happy mind.” As individual increases the vagal tone, they become “more resilient to stressors.”

Meanwhile, Lynde, who joined the session later, said that mental health can be improved by helping people around oneself. “Now that students have been taken away from any kind of service, there’s always some kind of way” she said before mentioning that she took her grandmother to the doctors and such small gestures of help shall come from a “place of service.”

WFEB to host WHO chief, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Richmond revealed some other ways for students to cope up with the crisis just days before WFEB will be hosting a "throughout-provoking" discussions on the ethical implications and consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic with speakers including the World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom, Global Humanitarian Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Pfizer CEO Albert Albert Bourla among many others. WFEB in a statement on March 31 said that the conference will be held on April 7 and will convene over 100 speakers in dedicated keynote panels along with 23 in-depth workshop deliberations.

(Image credits: @anneliesrichmond/Instagram)