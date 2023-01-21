Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said an oversight committee, whose members will be announced Saturday morning, will investigate the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and present a report within four weeks. This panel will also take control of WFI till the probe is complete and Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will step aside and cooperate in the investigation, Thakur said at the midnight press conference.

Anurag Thakur walked outside his government residence with India's star wrestlers by his side. Speaking to the media about the seven-hours long meeting they had through Friday, Thakur said: "All players made their arguments with patience and also told us the kind of changes they want in the organisation to improve it. I thank the players for their suggestions and everyone discussed the interests of players and sports."

Thakur went on to say that the Sports Ministry had issued a letter to the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) right after the wrestlers had raised allegations.

Bajrang Punia, the star Indian wrestler, said the wrestlers' protest has ended and players will go back to their practice through the day. "Union Sports Minister listened to our demands and has assured us that a proper investigation will be done. I thank him and we are hopeful that a fair probe will be done, hence we are calling off the protest."

The midnight press conference came after a seven-hour-long meeting between the Sports Minister, other officials and protesting wrestlers. The Sports Minister and the wrestlers had held discussions till 2 am on Friday morning as well.

The Sports Ministry's decision comes hours after the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced a seven-member panel to investigate the allegations against the WFI president. The panel comprises star athletes: Mary Kom, Alakananda Ashok, Dola Banerjee, Yogeshwar Dutt and Sahdev Yadav as members.

WFI president Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh, maintained his innocence on Friday and said, "If I speak there will be a tsunami...I am not here because of someone's charity. I have been elected by the people." The WFI president is a member of Parliament from Uttar Pradesh.

India's top wrestlers were sitting-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar to protest against the manner in which the Wrestling Federation of India works. The protest began on Wednesday, January 18. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat and Sakshee Malik became the face of the wrestlers' protest as big and small wrestlers from around the country joined them in solidarity.