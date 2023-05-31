WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Confronted; 'No Counter Answers, Let Wrestlers Prove In Court...'

Republic Media Network confronted Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Charan Singh on Wednesday, May 31. After the protesting wrestlers have decided to not immerse their medals in Ganga River for the next five days, the man in question Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has stated that all the allegations against him are false.

Brij Bhushan Singh was questioned by Republic TV that if the BJP MP is innocent, then why the oversight committee’s report is not being made public.

In response, he said, “The report has to be made public by the government, not me.”

When asked whether he can demand that the report be made public, the WFI Chief said, “The committee was not formed at my request. The committee was formed on the advice of the players, that they should do it.”

Answering the question about his counter to five days ultimatum of the wrestlers, he stated, “Why should I give a counter answer, ask them to give evidence in the court.”

“It is not my responsibility, it is the responsibility of the government,” the WFI Chief said, when asked about the UWW’s statement regarding issuing a neutral flag to each player if no election is done in 45 days.

United World Wrestling’s statement

UWW had earlier issued a statement saying, "For several months, United World Wrestling has followed with great concern the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)."

On Tuesday, the United World Wrestling (UWW) denounced the detainment of India's top wrestlers during their demonstration at Jantar Mantar and cautioned to ban the national federation WFI if the election was not held in the allotted time.

The international body declared that it had been monitoring the wrestlers' protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the president of the Wrestling Federation of India, who was accused of sexually harassing many women wrestlers.

Wrestlers threaten to immerse medals in Ganga

The wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in the Ganga river in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, on Tuesday, as part of their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Wrestlers complained on social media that the police and the system were treating them as the guilty party while the supposed accused was getting away with it.

In the letter, the wrestlers stated, "We will immerse our medals in river Ganga. Our medals are as sacred as Mother Ganga. The right place for our medals is in Ganga and not with the government which stands with the culprit."

"The medals have no meaning anymore and are only being used as a mask for propaganda by the system. It was killing us just thinking of returning them, but what use is a life lived compromising on your self-respect," the letter read.

"The President, who is a woman herself, sat barely two kilometres away and watched the turmoil. She did not say anything," the wrestlers said explaining why they did not feel like returning medals to the President.