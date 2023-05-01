WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh On Why Wrestlers Are Protesting Against Him

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, has claimed there is a politicial conspiracy against him amid protests by top Indian wrestlers seeking his ouster. Singh, a wrestler-turned-Member of Parliament, said some of the protesting wrestlers had come to meet him days before they initiated their protest. "Sakshi Malik sat for the protest on 18 January. Just one week before that, she came to meet me and said sir please give me permission for trials and I said it will be taken care of. You may ask her if I am wrong."

"Not only this, Bajrang Punia came all alone to meet me because he did not fight for nationals and he didn’t want to fight for open national. He also asked me to put his name in the camp,” the WFI chief said when he was confronted by Republic on Monday.

The WFI President is currently facing allegations of sexual harassment, allegations he has denied and maintained that he was being targetted by the opposition who were 'tutoring' players.

What led to the wrestlers' protest?

The wrestlers' protest began in January this year when some of the foremost wrestlers of the country, including Ravi Dahiya and Sakshi Malik, raised the issue of allegations of sexual harassment against the WFI chief. The wrestlers ended their three-day-long sit-in at the time after a talks with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur. The protests resumed on Sunday, April 26.

WFI chief refuses to resign

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has steadfastly refuted the allegations and refused the resign his post, said, "If I resign that means that I have accepted the allegations. My tenure is about to end. Till a new party is formed and the government has formed IOA committee, under that committee elections will be held, and then my tenure will end."

“Every day they (wrestlers) are coming with their new demands. They demanded FIR, FIR was registered and now they are saying that I should be sent to jail and resign from all posts. I am MP because of the people of my constituency and not because of Vinesh Phogat. Only one family and Akhara (are protesting). Why not people from any other place complaining? Why players from other states Himachal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other states are not coming forward? 90 per cent of players of Haryana are with me,” he added.