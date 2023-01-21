'WFI President Separated Himself From Federation For Smooth Probe': WFI Additional Secy

A day after the WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh decided to step aside from the functioning of the federation, Vinod Tomar, Assistant Secretary of the Wrestling Federation Of India said that Singh has separated himself from all the day-to-day workings of the federation so the investigation is not affected.

The WFI Assistant Secretary, Tomar also said that the WFI chief has not resigned and he will not take decisions in any of the meetings till the investigations are underway. He added, "I don't know the reasons for the players' protest. We have denied all the allegations and problems about the functioning of the foundation and sexual harassment."

Oversight committee to probe the allegations

This comes after Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur at a press conference said that an oversight committee of seven-member will investigate the allegations against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) and its president, and a report will be presented within four weeks. The panel will also take control of the federation till the investigation is completed and Brij Bhushan Singh will step aside, who is accused of sexual harassment and financial misappropriation.

Champion wrestlers of India, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik had been on a three-day protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.

Olympic winner Bajrang Punia said, "Union Sports Minister listened to our demands and has assured us that a proper investigation will be done. I thank him and we are hopeful that a fair probe will be done, hence we are calling off the protest."

WFI president attends wrestling competition as chief guest

Amidst the controversy, Brij Bhushan Singh on Saturday attended a wrestling competition event in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda as a chief guest.

He inaugurated the Senior National Senior Open National Ranking Tournament that began at the Nandini Nagar Stadium in Gonda and was welcomed by officials and garlands while stepping on the stage.