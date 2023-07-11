WFI's Brij Bhushan Singh Charged With 'explicit Sexual Overtures' By Delhi Police

Republic Digital has accessed details of the 1000-page chargesheet in the sexual harassment case against BJP leader and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Singh and Chief Secretary Vinod Tomar. Singh has been charged under Sections 354, 354A and 354D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). In simple terms, Singh will be tried for “unwelcome advances” and “explicit sexual overtures” towards the six women wrestlers who had accused him of sexual harassment.

Tomar, on the other hand, will be tried under Sections 109, 354, 354A and 506 of the IPC.

As per the chargesheet, there are no digital or call detail records to prove the claims of the complainants. However, the Delhi Police has stated that photographs collected from the WFI and the complainants prove the presence of Singh at events where the crime reportedly took place.

The Delhi Police also spoke to 118 witnesses who supported the claims of the complainants. These witnesses included the wrestlers and the coaches. However, the chargesheet also mentions that a few of these witnesses supported the version of the victims based on hearsay.

The chargesheet further states that a few of the wrestlers denied their allegations later on.

The chargesheet states other challenges faced by the Delhi Police during its investigation such as the disclosure by the WFI that they did not maintain CCTV records or the report by the oversight committee that did not corroborate the claims as well as the acrimony and differences between wrestlers and the WFI.

The WFI officials also reportedly informed the Delhi Police that in a meeting in August 2022, there was a decision to take some stringent steps for deciding the domicile of the participants. The decision was, however, withdrawn by the WFI later on as it had caused fear among wrestlers that their chances of participating in national championship would be affected adversely.

Following the submission of the chargesheet by the Delhi Police in the Rouse Avenue Court, Brij Bhushan and Vinod Tomar have been summoned on July 18.