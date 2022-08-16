Wg Cdr Sharma Relays Experience When Indira Gandhi Asked 'Upar Se Bharat Kaisa Dikta Hai?'

As India celebrated its 75 years of freedom and independence with the spirit of patriotism, fanfare and revelry, Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami spoke with the first ever Indian to set foot in space, Indian Air Force’s Wing Commander and cosmonaut Sharma (Retd.), and his back up crew cosmonaut and Air Commodore Ravish Malhotra (Retd.).

Revisiting Wg Cdr Sharma’s experience as India’s first Air Force Pilot to travel in space in April 1984, Republic’s editor-in-chief asked him to share with the country how he felt being the first Indian to be selected for the historic space exploration mission in 1984 that launched him to the Salyut 7 space station or DOS-6, the then USSR’s Orbital Station.

At the time, there were only two Interkosmos "guest cosmonauts" onboard Salyut 7, and Indian Air Force’s Wg Cdr Sharma (Retd.) was one of them.

'Saare jahaan se achcha..'

Playing the historic visuals of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asking the infamous lines: “Upar se Bharat kaisa dikhta hai aapko?" [What does India look like from up there?] Republic’s editor-in-chief Mr Goswami asked Wg Cdr Sharma to relay his experience when he was launched aboard Soyuz T-11 on 03 Apr 1984 just barely at 35 years of age. At the time, India’s first citizen in space, the military pilot and cosmonaut, Wg Cdr Sharma had replied: "Saare jahaan se achcha" [best in the world!]

The then IAF’s Sqn Ldr Sharma spent seven days, 21 hours and 40 minutes in space accompanied by two Russian cosmonauts, and accomplished 43 experimental sessions. He performed a number of experiments including photography of India from outer space and analysing the effects of yoga during weightlessness. He landed on Earth on April 11, 1984 in Kazakhstan. proud of our country's accomplishment, Sharma had also taken Indian food [Suji Halwa, Aloo Choley, Pulao] to space with the assistance of the defence Food Research Lab, Mysore.

“It’s a very nostalgic moment,” said Wg Cdr Sharma (Retd.) after watching the visuals of the Soviet’s launch. He stressed, that on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, “it’s like reliving the moment." Whilst there were no moving images that were captured from April of 1984 when India’s name was shrined in space history forever, the moment according to him was prideful and extremely wonderful 38 years down the line.

Indian Air Force’s Wg Cdr Sharma (Retd.) was conferred with the honour of ‘Hero of Soviet Union and the Government of India bestowed him with the highest peacetime gallantry award, the Ashoka Chakra. He was commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a fighter pilot in 1970 and was the first Indian to embark on a space journey. He was selected 0n 20 September 1982 to go into space under the joint space program conducted between the IAF and the ex-Soviet Union. The Soyuz T-11 rocket was launched from Baikonur, Russia as part of space cooperation between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Soviet Intercosmos.

Republic’s editor-in-Chief also asked the duo to throw light on the “mood” as being the first Indians to train in the USSR for the space mission. Air Commodore Ravish Malhotra (Retd.) said that it was a “very very proud moment as an Indian to go for this mission for our country,” referring to the patriotic fervour. “We were completely swelled with pride [when we went there as Indians in Moscow],” he said. Air Commodore Malhotra (Retd.) added back in the day, it was unfathomable that astronauts would be sent for complex space missions from Indian soil, adding that when India launches its first crewed mission next year or the year after that, “it would be a stupendous achievement,” he said, stressing “we’re all looking forward to this flight sometime next year.”

On Arnab Goswami’s question on why it is now more significant than ever for a country to discover space by sending its cosmonauts on exploration programmes, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, Wg Cdr Sharma (Retd.) responded by saying that is the direction India has been steering towards since his own launch into space. The retired Air Force service member noted that the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has been making significant progress in the field of space research and its planned upcoming launches despite the ‘shoe-string’ budget in the 80s. “When we finally get there into space, to the moon and Mars, and look back on Earth “we should identify ourselves as people from the planet Earth.”