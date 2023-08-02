Whale-shaped Airbus Beluga Makes A Visit To Hyderabad Airport

Airbus (Beluga), one of the world's largest cargo planes, had a short stay at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad on Tuesday. Special arrangements were made at Shamshabad Airport for the landing, parking and take-off of the heavy aircraft.

This is the second time Hyderabad Airport is housing ‘Whale of the Sky’. The aircraft reportedly halted for refuelling. Airbus (Beluga) is known for its ability to transport oversized air cargo. It is pertinent to mention that the world’s biggest cargo aircraft, Antonov AN 225, made its first landing in India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad, in May 2016.

Here are some of the pictures of the Airbus (Beluga) which halted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad.