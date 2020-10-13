'What About Our Jawans?': Can Farooq Abdullah & NC Answer This Galwan Martyr's Son?

The BJP on Monday accused National Conference (NC) chief and former Jammu & Kashmir CM Farooq Abdullah of making "seditious and anti-national" statements on the issue of restoring the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, a charge vehemently denied by the regional party which alleged that the BJP had twisted his remarks.

'What about our soldiers?'

Reacting to this, Prabjot Singh, the son of martyr of Galwan valley Naib Subedar Satnam Singh has questioned Farooq Abdullah for seeking China's help to restore Article 370 in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. "Today, one of my friends told me that Farooq Abdullah is saying that with China's help, they will bring back Article 370. I want to ask him that our soldiers are risking their lives to save our motherland, they are ready to leave their families and are ready to spill their blood, what about them? You are talking about taking a country's help which has become our enemy and we are in conflict with it."

Earlier this month, the Indian Army built a memorial for its 20 personnel who were killed while valiantly fighting Chinese troops in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. The memorial, located at Post 120 in eastern Ladakh mentions the heroics of the 'Gallants of Galwan' under operation 'Snow Leopard' and the way they evicted the Chinese people's liberation army (PLA) troops from the area while inflicting "heavy casualties" on them in "hand-to-hand combat".

India and China are locked in a five-month-long bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh that has significantly strained bilateral ties. Both sides held a series of diplomatic and military talks to resolve the row. However, no breakthrough has been achieved to end the standoff.

Farooq Abdullah's remarks seditious: BJP

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the National Conference MP and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir in an interview to a TV channel stated that "with China's support" Article 370 of the Constitution, which conferred special status to Jammu and Kashmir, will be restored.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in the national capital, Patra claimed Abdullah has also justified China's recent aggression at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by saying that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian parliament has irked and disturbed the communist country. "Abdullah remarks are seditious and anti-national" and have made him a hero in China, the BJP leader said, underlining that Article 370 was abrogated in a "constitutional manner" by the Indian parliament.

But the NC denied that Abdullah had said Article 370 would be restored with the help of China. It also affirmed that Abdullah never justified China's expansionist mindset or its aggression during his interview on Sunday as claimed by Patra at the presser in New Delhi earlier in the day.

