What Are Crucial Details To Look For In A COVID Report? Director Of AIIMS-Bathinda Answers

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, people are naturally panicked with a lot of questions looming in their minds and are seeking appropriate consultation. Republic Media Network posed some of the most common questions on COVID-19 to India's leading medical practitioners- Director of AIIMS Bathinda Dr DK Singh, Director of AIIMS Raipur Dr Nitin Nagarkar, President of AIIMS Mangalgiri Dr TS Ravikumar and an Assistant Professor at Medical University of South Carolin Dr Krutika.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, the director of AIIMS, Bathinda, Dr, DK Singh answered questions pertaining to what one should look out for in COVID-19 positive reports respectively. Dr. Singh highlighted the importance of primarily taking a patient's medical history in account.

Upon being asked about comprehending RT-PCR test reports of an asymptomatic person, Dr. Singh replied that essentially, the detailed history of person thereto, should be recorded. He further said that 'CT value' i.e. cycle threshold incorporated in the RT-PCR indicates presence and value of contagion virus in the body. On the other hand, under computed tomography or CT Scan, one must mark 'CT value ratio' in such reports.

AIIMS- Bathinda Director in his imperative inputs clarified that aforesaid CT value is not the sole indicator. Any other symptom like high temperature, bodily weakness, abdominal discomfort, etc. are categorised as 'co-related' indicators too. One must watch out for symptoms that they are showing.

He particularly stressed on the practice of discussing and enumerating problems faced by a patient first and only then must one peruse their reports.

India's COVID crisis

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,53,21,089 with 2,59,170 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while active cases surpassed the 20-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The death toll increased to 1,80,530 with a record 1,761 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.