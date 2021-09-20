What Are Sea Cucumbers That Are Valued In Millions Across Asia?

Sea cucumbers have emerged as the new marine treasure as the value of the elongated creatures has soared through the years. Naturally, the mind-boggling price of these creatures has also fueled competition in the waters along with illegal trading. Recently, the Indian Coast Guard (IGC) captured a boat, carrying two tonnes of this forbidden marine species worth a whopping Rs 8 crores, from Tamil Nadu’s Mandapam.

What are sea cucumbers?

Sea cucumbers belong to the phylum of Echinoderms that have soft, branching gonad and leathery skin with a tubular body, thus giving it its name. As per a report by the Guardian, these organisms feed on the detritus in ocean-floor sediments. Besides, the creatures also help in recycling nutrients, excrete ingredients crucial for coral reefs and slows the process of acidification of the ocean from human activities.

What decides their value?

The sea cucumbers serve a number of purposes apart from just benefitting the ocean ecosystem. The demand for these creatures is reportedly the highest in China and south-east Asian countries. Apart from being used as a delicacy, sea cucumbers can also be used as traditional medicines. In fact, the creatures are valued as it is even considered an aphrodisiac in China.

This usage of the creatures have reportedly fuelled fierce competition and pushed them to vulnerability. The Guardian’s report revealed that one kilogram of these marine species fetched a little above Rs 5,000 in the 1980s but the prices reached as much as 2.5 lakhs for rarer species. Reportedly, the populations of these creatures near the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay between India and Sri Lanka have fallen by nearly 60%.

Cases of smuggling

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has caught several boats that have been carrying tons of sea cucumbers illegally. Recently, the agency caught a boat carrying 2,000 kg of the creatures worth Rs 8 crore, around 15 kilometres south of Tamil Nadu. The boat that was hauled to Mandapam near Rameshwaram had the creatures packed in 200 gunny bags. In another incident, the ICG had reportedly nabbed three men who were smuggling 1,000 kg of sea cucumbers again from Tamil Nadu.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@SEA_EN_EMILY)