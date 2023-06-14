What Are The Charges Against DMK Minister Senthil Balaji? All You Need To Know

Why you're reading this: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the wee hours of Wednesday (June 14) arrested Tamil Nadu Power and Excise Minister V Senthil Balaji after conducting searches at his residence in Chennai in connection with a money laundering case. The probe agency held the Minister after an 18-hour-long questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam. Soon after the Minister was informed about his arrest, he complained about chest pain and was taken to the Omandurar government hospital in Chennai for a medical examination. The ruling DMK Minister is likely to be produced before a special court when he is recovered.

3 things you need to know:

Senthil Balaji is the first Minister in the MK Stalin-led Tamil Nadu government to face such action from the probe agency.

A high-octane drama unfolded outside the hospital where the DMK Minister was taken for medical examination.

He was on the radar of the probe agency in the cash-for-jobs scam case.

Charges against DMK Minister: All you need to know

In the AIADMK government led by the late J Jayalalithaa from 2011 to 2015, Balaji served as the Transport Minister. It was alleged that the Minister sought money in exchange for jobs under various departments of his Ministry. Balaji was accused of receiving kickbacks from drivers and conductors for appointing them to the transport corporation. Three First Information Reports (FIR) were lodged against the minister and later chargesheets were also filed. After the case surfaced, ED took strong cognizance of the matter. The probe agency filed a PMLA case against the DMK heavyweight and others in July 2021 and launched a probe.

Prior to his arrest, the probe agency initiated a multi-location search in the state on Tuesday (June 13) at the residential premises of the Minister in connection with the money laundering case. ED raids were seen in Chennai and Karur's residences of the Minister. In response to the ED action, the Minister said that he was 'ready to extend full cooperation' to the agency in their probe. The probe agency had earlier raided the office of Senthil Balaji in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat.

SC paves the way for ED probe

The Supreme Court on May 16 upheld a batch of appeals against an order of the Madras High Court, paving the way for the central probe agency to investigate the cash-for-jobs-scam, in which DMK Minister Senthil Balaji was prime accused. A Bench of Justices Krishna Murari and V. Ramasubramanian dismissed the Madras High Court order of October 31, 2022, and directed a fresh investigation against the Minister. “The investigation officer is to proceed with further investigation in all cases,” the bench of justices said.