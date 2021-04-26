What Are The Dos And Don'ts Of COVID-19 Medication In Home Isolation? Dr. DK Gupta Answers

While India continues to record the world’s highest daily toll of COVID-19 cases coupled with a shortage of hospital beds and oxygen, several coronavirus-positive individuals are also battling the highly infectious disease isolated at home. Amid conflicting information regarding do’s and dont’s of COVID-19 care being provided in-home quarantine, there’s confusion and uncertainty faced by hundreds across the nation and around the globe. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Dr. DK Gupta, CMD Felix Hospital answers the most frequently asked questions (FAQs) regarding what to do and what shall not be done while treating COVID-19 at home.

Do’s and Dont’s of COVID-19 isolation at home

As per Dr. Gupta’s answers, the medications in need include the following:

Vitamin C, Vitamin D, or multi-vitamins

Paracetamol if you have a fever, should be taken 6 to 8-hourly depending upon the condition

The person should do gargles, take steam

Several other medicines prescribed for the patients such as azithromycin, ivermectin, fabiflu

He also said, “It depends upon your prescription, it should be under close supervision of a medical practitioner. Home isolation should not be alone, it should be under close supervision from a district surveillance officer or certified medical practitioner. Otherwise, it will create problems.”

How many times should oxygen be checked?

He said, “You should NOT check very frequently your oxygen through pulse oximeter because it will create panic or you will be having subconscious stress in your mind and it will definitely create stress, anxiety, and immunity will definitely decrease. So if you are stable, or asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms and you are not having breathing difficulty or chest pain, you should check [oxygen level] 6 to 8 hourly as per requirement.”

“If it is more than 96-97 then 6 to 8 hourly is more than enough. If it is less than 95, then definitely you have to check frequently, every hour or two hours, depending upon the patient’s situation,” he said adding, “if you have breathing difficulty, then it should be checked regularly also.”

When to shift the patient to hospital?

According to Dr. Gupta, if a person experiences any following severe symptoms of COVID-19, the individual should “immediately” be shifted to the nearest hospital as these are “dangerous signs”:

chest pain

breathing difficulty

fall of blood oxygen saturation (SaO2) to 92

high-grade persistent temperature and showing no response to medications,

developing blue discolouration of toes or lips or eyes or nose

Fall of blood pressure

Severe weakness, drowsiness

