What Are The Precautions Needed To Curb The Spread Of H3N2 Virus? Dr Ganesh Mani Explains

Padma Shri recipient and a very famous Cardiac Surgeon Dr Ganesh Kumar Mani while exclusively speaking to Republic talked about the preventive measures that a person needs to follow in order to protect themselves from the super fast spreading virus. Giving a new full form for the H3N2, Dr Mani said that people should take vaccines for the infection and person-to-person contact needs to be avoided to prevent hospitalisations.

Q: The virus is spreading at a faster rate, what according to you are the precautions needed to taken by the country to ensure the spread of the Influenza virus?

Ans: “I agree, this is a fast-spreading virus and it rapidly turns into pneumonia. But it is important to note that it is not as dangerous as COVID. Maybe we are seeing some incidences because we have completely gone out of our COVID protocols. We have also seen some deaths. The treatment that we recommend is rest, obviously, and in some cases, paracetamol can also be taken,” Dr Ganesh Kumar Mani said while speaking to Republic.

Decoding H3N2 prevention strategy, Dr Mani said, “The prevention is in a hashtag. In H3N2, H stands for Handwash, using Handkerchief and Hospital preparedness, while the N stands for Namaste culture and saying No to crowd. There is also a nasal spray coming in, which will be less effective but I think it is reserved for high-risk individuals. Person-to-person contact needs to be avoided and that is how we can avoid hospitalisations.”

Preventive measures for H3N2

H3N2 influenza cases are on the rise in India with an alarming increase in hospitalisations. While experts are suggesting that there is no need to panic about the spread of this non-human influenza virus, they are also advising to take more precautions against the infections. Cases from across the country are emerging as the virus is spreading at a very fast rate. The government has recommended to follow COVID protocols and hygiene practices to avoid infection.

While influenza A (H1N1) and Influenza A (H3N2) have been detected in India, H3N2 is the predominant subtype and is causing more hospitalisations. However, the government has studied its pattern and has said that a larger number of patients showed only fever and cough symptoms, while about 27% presented with breathlessness, 16% with wheezing, 16% with pneumonia, and 6% with seizures. Roughly 10% of patients required oxygen, and 7% required ICU care.