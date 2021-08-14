What Did PM Modi Say In Last Independence Day Speech? J&K Polls, COVID-19 Vaccine & More

As India is gearing up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, it is important to look back at the trials and tribulations that the nation went through during the year 2020. From the COVID-19 pandemic to the Galwan valley clashes, Prime Minister on August 15, 2020, had addressed some of the important challenges that the country had to tackle in 2020. Here are some highlights from PM Modi's speech on the 74th Independence Day and how the nation has emerged stronger from the last Independence Day.

PM Modi speech highlights

Abrogation of Article 370

The biggest milestone that India marked last year was the 1-year anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370. Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, PM Modi said that 2019-20 had been all about development in J&K and added that the delimitation process was underway in the valley. He also spoke about the return of the electoral process in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, "The delimitation process is going on under the inspection of the Supreme Court. After it is done, I would want that there be an election in the valley, J&K should have MLAs, MPs, CM, and ministers. India is committed to take J&K forward." Since PM's address, J&K has successfully completed the first electoral polls- the DDC elections in the UT.

COVID-19 vaccine

The year 2020 had also witnessed the birth of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic that had hit India and the rest of the world. Months into the pandemic with India's caseload was peaking, PM Modi on August 15, 2020, had said that the blueprint to provide a COVID-19 vaccine across India was ready and that the country had 3 COVID-19 vaccines in their testing phases. "As soon as the scientists give a green signal, the country will begin their large-scale production. And a strategy is also being made on how to distribute the vaccine to each and every Indian." PM Modi said on the 74th I-Day.

Today, less than a year after PM's speech, the nation has successfully administered 53 crore doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. A large part of the nation's inoculation drive has been run by two 'Made in India vaccines'-- SII's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Message to China

In August 2020, the Galwan Valley clashes were fresh in the minds of the citizens of India. The nation had lost 20 soldiers to the face-off that occurred at the LAC on June 15. PM Modi had taken the 74th Independence Day to send a strong message to those who challenged the country's sovereignty "from LoC to LAC". "From LoC to LAC, anyone who casts an eye on the sovereignty of the country, the armed forces of the country have responded in the language they understand," Modi said, adding the whole country is united in protecting the sovereignty of the country. Even as the stand-off between the two nations continues, today both India and China are working towards the disengagement process. The PLA and the Indian Army have disengaged in the Galwan Valley region and have well-established mechanisms for communication at the ground commanders level.