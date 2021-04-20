What Do You Need To Do If You Test COVID Positive? President Of AIIMS Mangalgiri Answers

Witnessing the havoc, the citizens are under this constant fear of testing COVID positive, mostly because they are clueless as to how to take precautions and in case they test positive, how to go about it- when to stay at home and when to get admitted in the hospital. Putting an end to their cluelessness, President of AIl India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalgiri Dr TS Ravikumar chalked out the ways of precaution as well as suggested ways to respond if tested positive.

First touching upon the precautionary ways, he said, "We used to think that we get infected by droplets but more and more studies are coming out showing that it's not only the droplet but the aerosol that's leading to transmission. Pointing out that if informal polling of people passing by is conducted, 80 percent of the people will be found not wearing a mask or wearing them on their chin, he said, " It is not the correct thing to do and every citizen must use a double mask or a single mask and prevent mass spreading. "

For those infected by the virus, he said, "If you have mild symptoms, don't rush to the hospital. Take medication and keep monitoring their situation. Suggesting ways, he said, "You can check your temperature and then check your lung function by either looking at your oxygen saturation with an oximeter or by tracking your rate of breathing. If your rate of breathing is less than 24 per minute then you are fine, but if it's 24 and above you must consult your doctor, and get admitted."

COVID-tally in India

The statement holds relevance at a time when India is reporting more than two lakh cases every day. For the sixth day straight, India crossed the 2 lakh mark with a record single-day rise of 2,59,170 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the active caseload to breach the 20-lakh mark with 20,31,977, which is 13.26 per cent of the total infections. The recovery rate has dropped to 85.56 per cent while the case fatality rate has further dropped to 1.18 percent.

