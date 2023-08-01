What Happened At Nuh In Haryana? State On The Boil, CM Sees Conspiracy Behind Violence

Haryana has been on edge since Monday after an attack on a procession in Nuh district led to spiralling violence that has spread to multiple districts. There have been five deaths and more than 200 people injured while dozens of vehicles torched after the procession was targeted and disrupted in Haryana's Nuh district. The dead also include two homeguards personnel.

The unrest and violence started in the district about 10 minutes after a group of 200 people who were part of a rally left Edward Chowk in Nuh town at nearly 2 pm on Monday afternoon, police say. They add that a big mob started pelting stones at the procession as it made its way through the designated route. The stone pelting led to chaos with the procession dissipating at first, before some members of the rally came together and started retaliating.

As the situation worsened, authorities imposed a curfew in Nuh and a prohibitory order is in force. Mobile and internet services have been suspended in Nuh and Faridabad. Educational institutes in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Palwal were shut down on Tuesday.

Yatra annual, violence part of conspiracy: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar assured that the state government will take strict action against those responsible for the violence. He termed the violence in Nuh unfortunate and claimed that the march that was attacked used to take place every year while adding that the violence was a big conspiracy. Khattar further said that 44 first information reports (FIRs) have been filed and 70 people have been taken into custody.

The chief minister also chaired a high-level meeting with state Home Minister Anil Vij and other senior administrative and police officials on Tuesday to review the situation in Nuh.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar to hold a meeting with Home Minister Anil Vij regarding the situation in Nuh at CM's residence at 1 pm.



Haryana Chief Secretary and DGP including all administrative officers will also be present in the meeting.

On Nuh incident, Haryana CM ML Khattar says "This is an unfortunate incident. A Yatra was being organised during which some people conspired an attack Yatris and police. Violent incidents were reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this.

Communities living peacefully for years: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the situation in Nuh is under control and forces have been moved in from nearby districts. Vij said the state has also received support from central forces and tied up with the Air Force to airlift companies if they were located too far away.

Speaking about the reasons behind the violence in Nuh, state Home Minister Anil Vij said, "All communities have been staying in Nuh peacefully for a long time. There is a conspiracy behind this. The way stones, weapons, bullets were found, it seems there is a mastermind behind this. We will conduct a detailed investigation and take strict actions against the people involved in this."

Asserting that his prime objective now is to bring normalcy back in the state, Vij said he has asked the officials concerned to investigate the incident thoroughly. "After investigation, whatever comes up…, nobody will be spared," he added.

'Incident not all of a sudden'

According to the Haryana Home Minister the level of violence indicated that the episode was planned. "The level of violence that took place and also occurred at different points, the way stones were collected, the way weapons were brandished, the way shots were fired, it does not appear to have happened all of a sudden," said Vij. He added that while one person was brought dead, another 15 were taken to the Naihar Medical College. Three police officers shot in the incident are on ventilator support.

He further said that a number of people took refuge inside a temple but they were evacuated by a police squad led by Additional Director General of Police Mamta Singh.

While there are no fresh reports of violence in Nuh on Tuesday, the violence spread to neighbouring districts. A mosque was attacked and a person killed in Gurugram's Sector 57 around midnight Monday, PTI reported.

(With inputs from agencies)