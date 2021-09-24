What Happened In Delhi's Rohini Court? Assassins Dressed As Lawyers Kill Gangster Gogi

Speaking on the Rohini Court shootout, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "This gangster was running an extortion racket. His rival gang perhaps, two people came to the court dressed up as lawyers. They fired at him, the police in a very swift counter-move has neutralised these assailants. This is not a gang war but this is a counter swift action by the police which led to the killing of these two people who attacked the gangster while he was being produced."

"I must tell you that we are taking the organised crime in the city very seriously and we will counter them very effectively. Not only through these cases which we are registering against them and arresting them but in case they sort to such type of activities we are committed to counter it effectively," added Asthana.