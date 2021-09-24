Last Updated:

What Happened In Delhi's Rohini Court? Assassins Dressed As Lawyers Kill Gangster Gogi

In a shootout at Rohini Court premises, 3 people died including Gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' and assistants, who were killed in a counterfire by Delhi Police.

In a shootout at Delhi's Rohini Court promises, three people died including in-custody gangster Jitender Mann 'Gogi' and his two assailants, who were killed in a counterfire by Delhi Police. According to accounts, three people were also injured in the shooting incident in court premises.

Shootout in Delhi's Rohini court: How it happened

  1. Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitender Gogi is a history-sheeter. He was involved in several criminal cases in the national capital including extortion, attempts to murder, murder, land grabbing, possession of illegal arms, etc. He was jailed at Tihar since last year. Gogi's gang had a rivalry with a gang called the "Tillu gang" that was also involved in extortion.
  2. Delhi's most wanted gangster Jitendrer Gogi was to be presented in the Rohini Court number 207.
  3. Gunmen from a rival gang dressed up as lawyers and entered. They barged into the courtroom and shot gangster Gogi.
  4. Jitendra Gogi, whose real name is Jitendra Mann, was shot multiple times. In the incident, few people were reportedly injured.
  5. The Delhi Police Special forces acted swiftly and killed both the assistants on the spot. According to Delhi police, one of the attackers was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000. 
  6. Two gangsters were killed in an immediate counterfire by Delhi Police. "All 3 gangsters dead," Delhi police said.
  7. Gogi was injured in the attack and was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to bullet injuries. 

  8. Speaking on the Rohini Court shootout, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "This gangster was running an extortion racket. His rival gang perhaps, two people came to the court dressed up as lawyers. They fired at him, the police in a very swift counter-move has neutralised these assailants. This is not a gang war but this is a counter swift action by the police which led to the killing of these two people who attacked the gangster while he was being produced."

    "I must tell you that we are taking the organised crime in the city very seriously and we will counter them very effectively. Not only through these cases which we are registering against them and arresting them but in case they sort to such type of activities we are committed to counter it effectively," added Asthana.

  9. Gogi was arrested in April under MCOCA (Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act) by the Special Cell of Delhi Police. The MCOCA proposal details 19 cases of murders, attempts to murder, dacoities, extortion, robberies, etc.
  10. Incidentally, this is the fourth such firing instance in the last five years inside Rohini court.
