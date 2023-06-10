What Happened In Thailand & Lucknow? Referee's Firsthand Accounts Against Brij Bhushan

International referee Jagbir Singh made explosive revelations on Friday (June 9), claiming that he has been a witness to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's inappropriate behaviour towards female wrestlers on several occasions since 2013. The WFI chief is currently under scrutiny as top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik launch a nationwide protest demanding his arrest over allegations of sexual harassment.

While speaking exclusively to Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Nayanaswamy, Jagbir Singh shared two disturbing instances that happened in 2013 and 2022 where he allegedly saw the WFI President harassing female wrestlers. "I am a referee of UWW (United World Wrestling) since 2007 and Brij Bhushan was made the WFI chief in 2012. For the first time we went on a foreign tour of Kazakhstan's Almaty as we all were thinking that finally, we have found a big financer and a good president for the Indian wrestling federation," he said. But what he did in 2013 during the tour to Thailand and Phuket was very unfortunate, he added.

"The junior girls' team secured third position in the freestyle championship after which Brij Bhushan and his men decided to arrange Indian food for dinner but he drank a lot of alcohol. In that inebriated state, he was hugging and touching the girls inappropriately while he kept praising them for their win. Some girls left their dinner in the middle and went into their rooms. This was in 2013," he further revealed.

Jagbir Singh details Lucknow incident

Sharing a recent account, Jagbir Singh narrated that he was approached by the police on May 20, 2022, in connection with a photo session that happened in Lucknow. He informed that the police met him in Patiala seeking information regarding a picture of a photoshoot of the players and the officials post a trial match that took place in Lucknow.

"On March 25, 2022, during a photo session post a trial match, a female player standing right next to Brij Bhushan and the chief coach instantly ran away from the spot and stood somewhere else during the entire photo session, I myself witnessed them touching the girl inappropriately on parts which they shouldn't have," he revealed.

"I have witnessed a total of two instances one in 2013 in Thailand-Phuket and the second in 2022 in Lucknow. These all happened in front of the entire team which had more than 30 members," he said.

On being asked why he didn't register an official complaint, the referee asked, "Whom should I have approached and complained? If the president himself is committing such a crime, who should we tell? How could I have raised the issue before as there was no protest?"

He asserted that the reason behind his not raising the voice was due to the apprehension of girls or their families taking a U-turn or questioning the need for me to raise the voice. "We have always stood by our decisions. After the wrestlers raised their voices, we supported them," he added.

Referee responds to minor wrestler's false POCSO case

When asked about the father of the minor wrestler who took back his false complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan, the international referee said. "I am not aware who that minor girl is or her father". Singh added, "I am currently in Delhi and will file an application if needed."

The father of the minor wrestler on Thursday confessed that he deliberately filed a false police complaint of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan as he wanted to 'get back' at him. The man claimed that his daughter lost the final of 17 Asian Championship trials in Lucknow and missed out on selection to the Indian team.

"I was enraged as my child's one-year hard work went down the drain because of the referee's decision. Therefore I decided to take revenge and blamed Brij Bhushan," the minor's father said.

Brij Bhushan has been booked under Section 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 34 (common intention), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking) carrying a jail term of one to three years.