What Happened On Jan 1? Delhi Hit & Run Case Put In Perspective Through THIS CCTV Footage

As the investigation into the Delhi hit-and-run case continues, Republic accessed crucial CCTV footage on Wednesday. The footage from the intervening night of December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023, puts into perspective what really transpired between 1 am and 2 am.

1:58:13 am: A scooty, with two occupants, can be seen

A scooty, with two occupants, can be seen 1:58:38 am: A car, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, can be seen coming from the other direction. The car, silver in colour, which allegedly had the body of Anjali entangled on the left front tire, can be seen leaving behind a trail of blood.

A car, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, can be seen coming from the other direction. The car, silver in colour, which allegedly had the body of Anjali entangled on the left front tire, can be seen leaving behind a trail of blood. 2:03:43 am: A police van, on patrol, can be seen going in the same direction.

What inference can be drawn?

In the 25-second window between 1:58:13 and 1:58:38, the accident took place between the scooty and the car, with Nidhi managing a quick escape, Anjali's body getting entangled in the wheels, and the car with five occupants dragging it. Thus, the trail of blood.

#BREAKING | Delhi hit and run case: New CCTV footage shows Nidhi, victim's friend running away.

The police van, seen in the footage at 2:03:43, passed the incident spot just after five minutes but did not notice anything including the trail of blood.

What do we know for sure?

03:24 am: Kanjhawala Police Station received a call. The caller informed, "Ek Baleno gaadi grey colour Jo Qutubgarh ki sidd Jaa Rahi hai or usmei ek dead body bandhi hue hai, jo niche latki hui hai ( A Baleno car, grey in colour, is moving towards Qutubgarh. There's a dead body tied to the wheels. It is hanging down.)"

04:11 am: Another PCR call is received at police station Kanjhawala, this time it's about a woman's body lying on the road.

The body was sent to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Mangolpuri, where the girl was declared brought dead. The body was then sent to the Maulana Azad Medical College where the postmortem was conducted for over 1.5 hours by a team of doctors. The preliminary report has so far ruled out sexual assault. However, viscera have been preserved.