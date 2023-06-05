What Happened To Coromandel Express' Loco Pilots Post-crash? Man Who Saved Them Speaks Up

Republic TV in an exclusive interview on Monday spoke to the man who saved the Loco Pilots of the Coromandel Express, the train that was involved in the horrific three-way collision in Odisha’s Balasore. Narrating how he saved the Loco Pilots, the Odisha man revealed that the drivers of the train were severely injured as the accident was so disastrous that the Coromandel Express train engine flipped on top of the coach of the goods train.

In conversation with Republic, the saviour of the Coromandel Express’ Loco Pilots said, “The incident occurred at around 7:55 in the evening. As soon as we saw the bogies of the train derailed, we rushed to the spot, broke the windows of the train and saved at least 50 people stuck inside.”

“Two of my friends also came to rescue the injured people. Moving forward with the rescue after around 45 minutes we saw that the engine of the Coromandel was above the coach of the goods train. I then sent my friend to bring a ladder to save the loco pilot. Both the loco pilots were severely injured.”

Detailing his first reaction on the accident, the man who saved over 50 lives, told Republic, “I wasn’t shocked at first as I thought that it was a minor accident. But later when I came to know that hundreds of people died, I was kind of frozen."

Odisha train tragedy: India’s deadliest rail accident in two decades

India on Friday witnessed the country’s deadliest rail accident after the 1981 Bihar train derailment resulting in the death of at least 275 people. The three-way collision involved two passenger trains – Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and Yeswantpur–Howrah Superfast Express – and a goods train.

The accident occurred after the Coromandel Express derailed and struck two other trains in the Balasore district of Odisha after reportedly entering in the loop line where the goods train was already parked.

The restoration work on the up as well as down lines in Balasore was completed on Sunday, June 4, following which the train movement was resumed on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was seen getting emotional while he was speaking about the incident at the Balasore accident site after taking stock of the situation. He stated that even after the normalisation of the train movement the responsibility is not over yet as the missing people need to meet their family members.