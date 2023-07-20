What Happened To Daughters Of Manipur Can Never Be Forgiven; Guilty Won't Be Spared: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the incident of women being paraded naked in Manipur has shamed 140 crore Indians, asserting that law will act with its full might and no guilty will be spared. "Today, when I am standing by this temple of democracy my heart is full of pain and anger," he told reporters in his remarks at Parliament complex before the start of Monsoon session and amid his criticism by opposition parties for not speaking on the ethnic violence in the BJP-ruled north east state.

"I want to assure the countrymen that no guilty will be spared. Law will act with its full might and firmness... What has happened to these daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said. The incident in the state will shame any decent society, and it has insulted the entire country and the 140 crore countrymen are feeling ashamed, he said.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked by a mob from the other side. The prime minister requested all chief ministers to further strengthen law and order mechanism in their respective states and take most stringent action, especially in the cases of crimes against women.

He also mentioned states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while calling for boosting law and order, and protecting women. People should rise above political debates to prioritise law and order, and respect for women, he added. The BJP has been highlighting cases of crimes against women in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh while targeting the opposition party.

Modi also asked parliamentarians to make full use of the session for extensive discussion on a host of bills which, he added, are in people's interest. The prime minister referred to the bills on digital personal data protection, national research foundation, mediation, repealing and amending and 'jan vishwas' to assert that are many such proposed laws which are in the interest of the nation and different sections of society. "I am confident that there will be serious discussions in Parliament," he said.