What Happened With Republic Was A Blot On Democracy: Fadnavis Blames Uddhav For Witch-hunt

'What happened with Republic was a blot on democracy,' said Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday recalling the witch-hunt that had been launched against the Network in 2020 by a Param Bir Singh-led Mumbai Police. Condeming the brutal arrest of Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Fadnavis looked beyond the disgraced former top cop while pinning blame and strongly opined that it was the government at the time that was really responsible.

Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio in the state government and has served a full term as Chief Minister in the past, said such a brazen action could not have taken place simply on the decision-making of the police and that it had the Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation's sanction.

Speaking to Arnab in the Republic studios, Fadnavis had been confronted with the fact that his government was going soft on Param Bir, by dropping cases against him. Arnab highlighted that Fadnavis had played his part in the downfall of Param Bir and his now terror-accused cronies like Sachin Vaze by raising the murder (then passed off as suicide) of Mansukh Hiren in the Maharashtra assembly.

Fadnavis said, 'Not all of Param Bir's cases are with the state. The cases that are with NIA & CBI are with them - they will decide on those cases. The cases that are with the Maharashtra government were sufficient for the then government to suspend him. He went to the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) against it, and the CAT canceled his suspension."

The reference was to the number of cases & scandals that resulted from Param Bir's time as Mumbai Police Commissioner, both before and after his most trusted lieutenant Sachin Vaze was implicated in the Antilia bomb scare and arrested. Param Bir was then ejected from the Mumbai CP's post by the Uddhav government, at which point he pointed the finger at the then Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, making allegations of corruption and extortion. Deshmukh was subsequently forced to resign and eventually arrested by the ED. The Uddhav government, in turn, filed cases of extortion against Param Bir Singh, which he'd been fighting in court.

Fadnavis continued his narration: "The CAT order reached us. Param Bir has retired. We only decided that we will cancel his suspension in accordance with the CAT directive. Maharashtra no longer has his cases, CBI & NIA do. They can answer on his cases."

Arnab then listed the questionable cases of Param Bir Singh and cited former Mumbai CP Julio Ribero's view that Param Bir had exemplified all that was wrong with the the police force. To this, Fadnavis replied "what happened with you all was a black spot on democracy. As responsible as Param Bir and the police are for it, the then government, CM and Home Minister are even more responsible."

"I have been a Chief Minister, I was a Home Minister and I still am, and arresting an Editor of your stature with such brutality, and the way you were treated; it cannot happen without the government's support. No police officer is so brazen" Fadnavis held.

"It was sanctioned and ordered by the government. That's why it happened. So if Param Bir Singh is guilty, then Uddhav Thackeray Ji & his government are four times as guilty," he concluded.