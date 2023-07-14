What Has Chandrayaan-2 Taught Chandrayaan-3? Check Significant Details

Quick links:
Several improvements have been made in the Chandrayaan-3 mission, which is a follow-up mission of Chandrayaan-2.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the highly-anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, July 14, noon. The mission is aimed to land a rover on the Moon. This is India's second attempt to make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. This is the third edition of the lunar mission, which has come up after around four years of the partial failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Notably, in 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission had crash landed on the surface of the moon.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that the mission architecture remains the same, but there are some differences between the two missions, which have been developed in order to ensure more efficient landing of the mission. It is being said that the space agency has opted for failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, instead of a success-based design, which was there in Chandrayaan-2 mission. The design was developed based on what can fail and how it can be protected to ensure a successful landing.
Chandrayaan-3, which is the follow-up mission of Chandrayaan-2, is different from its previous mission. The ISRO has implemented several visible improvements in Chandrayaan-3, after taking learnings from the elements responsible for the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Let us know about the key differences, which have been brought in the latest mission.
Key differences
The purpose of Chandrayaan-3 mission is reportedly designed in collaboration with Japan for 2024, which has been developed following the failure of the Vikram lander during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The new mission is to show the landing capabilities required for the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission. As per information, India wants to analyse the surface of the moon, most importantly the parts, where sunlight hasn't fall for years. The scientists suspect that there is possibility of presence of ice and minerals in those darker areas of moon. Additionally, research will also be conducted onto the subsurface and exosphere. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft rover will photograph the surface from a distance of 100 kilometers from the lunar orbit.