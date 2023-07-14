What Has Chandrayaan-2 Taught Chandrayaan-3? Check Significant Details

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has launched the highly-anticipated Chandrayaan-3 mission from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday, July 14, noon. The mission is aimed to land a rover on the Moon. This is India's second attempt to make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. This is the third edition of the lunar mission, which has come up after around four years of the partial failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Notably, in 2019, the Chandrayaan-2 mission had crash landed on the surface of the moon.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that the mission architecture remains the same, but there are some differences between the two missions, which have been developed in order to ensure more efficient landing of the mission. It is being said that the space agency has opted for failure-based design in Chandrayaan-3, instead of a success-based design, which was there in Chandrayaan-2 mission. The design was developed based on what can fail and how it can be protected to ensure a successful landing.

ISRO has made changes in Chandrayaan-3 based on learnings from previous mission

Chandrayaan-3, which is the follow-up mission of Chandrayaan-2, is different from its previous mission. The ISRO has implemented several visible improvements in Chandrayaan-3, after taking learnings from the elements responsible for the failure of the Chandrayaan-2 mission. Let us know about the key differences, which have been brought in the latest mission.

Key differences

One of the major differences in the latest mission is the GSLV-MK3 rocket, which was not taken onboard earlier. While Chandrayaan-3 has been launched with a lander and a rover, the Chandrayaan-2 mission had scientific instruments equipped; orbiter, Vikram lander and Pragyan rover. It is being said that Chandrayaan-3 will use the orbiter launched with Chandrayaan-2 for communications and terrain mapping, which is already hovering above the moon.

The Vikram lander has been equipped with stronger legs and landing velocity has been increased from 3 meter per second to 2 meter per second, which will ensure that the lander will not crash even if it lands at 3 meter per second. Further, the third lander mission is equipped with lander hazard detection and avoidance cameras for coordination with the orbiter. This will help in controlling the mission during the landing process.

The Vikram lander has been equipped to carry more fuel, which makes it more capable to travel longer distances and handle dispersion. Moreover, a new sensor has been added to look at the lunar terrain. Furthermore, to ensure that the Vikram lander generates power in whatever circumstances it lands, it has been equipped with additional solar panels.

Instead of 9 in-situ instruments that were used in the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, the propulsion module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has a single instrument to analyse the spectral and polarimetric measurements of earth from the lunar orbit. The instrument is known as SHAPE (Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planetary Earth).

A Laser RetroReflector Array has been additionally sent with the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s lander. This is said to be a passive experiment to understand the dynamics of the moon. As per reports, this time the area of landing has been expanded from previous 500m X 500m to 4km, which is 2.5km more than the Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-2.

Purpose of Chandrayaan-3 Mission

The purpose of Chandrayaan-3 mission is reportedly designed in collaboration with Japan for 2024, which has been developed following the failure of the Vikram lander during the Chandrayaan-2 mission. The new mission is to show the landing capabilities required for the Lunar Polar Exploration Mission. As per information, India wants to analyse the surface of the moon, most importantly the parts, where sunlight hasn't fall for years. The scientists suspect that there is possibility of presence of ice and minerals in those darker areas of moon. Additionally, research will also be conducted onto the subsurface and exosphere. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft rover will photograph the surface from a distance of 100 kilometers from the lunar orbit.