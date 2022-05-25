Last Updated:

'What If Man Marries Another Man?': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Unique Take On Dowry System

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said there is nothing worse than demanding a dowry for marrying a girl else what will happen to childbirth if a "man marries another man".

Written By
Gloria Methri
Nitish Kumar

Image: PTI


Criticizing the dowry system in society, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that there is nothing worse than demanding a dowry for marrying a girl else what will happen to childbirth if a "man marries another man". The Bihar CM made these remarks during the inauguration of a newly constructed girls` hostel in Patna.

Speaking at the occasion, Kumar said, "In our times there used to be no girls in the colleges. How bad it felt. But today, girls are in every field be it medical or engineering. A lot of initiatives have been taken for women's empowerment. We imposed prohibition. We started a campaign against the dowry system and child marriage." 

The Janata Dal-United leader continued by saying, “There is nothing worse than demanding dowry for marrying a girl. You will only have kids if you marry, all of us here were born to mothers. Will anyone be born if a man marries another man?" "I have already said that I would attend a marriage only if no dowry is taken," he added.

The Bihar CM's remarks, made in a light tone, left the audience in a pool of laughter and many supporters were heard shouting slogans and clapping. 

(With inputs from agency)

READ | 11-year-old takes Bihar CM by surprise; complains about poor education, liquor ban failure
READ | Bihar: Hindi and Urdu teachers teach on same blackboard in school; netizens not pleased
READ | Nitish Kumar calls for all-party meet on caste census in Bihar; likely to be on May 27
READ | Nitish Kumar to part ways with BJP over caste census? Bihar Min says no clear decision yet
Tags: Nitish Kumar, Bihar, dowry
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND