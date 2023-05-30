What Is A 'Foucault Pendulum', Installed In The Constitution Hall Of The New Parliament?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 28 inaugurated the new Parliament which can accommodate 1,272 people and is a platinum-grade green building. The features of the Sansad Bhavan include peacock-themed Lok Sabha, lotus-themed Rajya Sabha, modern technology, imprint of various states among others. One of the features that caught everyone's eye is a Foucault pendulum that has been installed in Constitution Hall.

In the new Parliament, Foucault's Pendulum hangs from a large skylight from the triangular roof of the Constitution Hall and signifies the idea of India with that of the universe. It has been created by the National Council of Science Museum (NCSM) in Kolkata. Here's all you need to know about Foucault's Pendulum.

What is Foucault's Pendulum?

Named after French physicist Léon Foucault, Foucault's Pendulum is a distinctive scientific apparatus and a profound demonstration of the Earth's rotation. It is a simple yet sleek device that beautifully represents the principles of the pendulum and the rotation of the Earth.

The idea behind Foucault's Pendulum lies in its ability to showcase the phenomenon known as the Coriolis effect. The Coriolis effect is an apparent deflection of the path of an object moving in a rotating system, such as the Earth. This effect becomes evident when an object is set in motion in a rotating reference frame, like a pendulum swinging back and forth.

The pendulum consists of a long, heavy weight attached to a string or rod, suspended from a fixed point. When set in motion, the pendulum swings back and forth in a straight line, seemingly unaffected by any external forces. However, over time, observers notice a curious change in the direction of its swing.

As the Earth rotates, it imparts a slight rotation to the plane of the pendulum's swing. This rotation is unnoticeable to the naked eye, but it gradually becomes clear as the pendulum continues to swing. The pendulum's path appears to rotate clockwise or counterclockwise, depending on the latitude of its location.

Foucault's Pendulum offers a visual and tangible representation of the Earth's rotation, demonstrating the principles of angular momentum and the conservation of energy. Its oscillations provide a direct connection between the abstract concept of the Earth's rotation and the everyday experiences of observers.