What Is Arnab Goswami's Driving Force? Republic's Editor-in-Chief Answers In Instagram AMA

In a special interaction with Instagrammers from across the world after Republic Media Network's vindication in the false TRP scam case, Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami answered several questions in an AMA (Ask Me Anything).

While there were a number of interesting questions such as 'How do manage all this stress?', 'What's the biggest problem the country is facing?', and dozens of others, one fan asked 'What is your driving force?'

Arnab revealed that it is the contribution to the vision to see India as a developed country. He added that it is the aim to bring in a new wave of Nationalism in the country with Republic being the central point.

"What is Arnab's driving force?"

Revealing his biggest driving force, Arnab revealed, "My biggest driving force is to make a substantial contribution to the vision very ably articulated by our Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 15 to see India as a developed country, and towards that, our contribution should be to extend India's voice across the world, and if we are able to do that in any way, as a media organization, that is a greater fulfillment, so that, for me, is the greatest excitement and the greatest source of inspiration."

Focusing on the aim of 'Nation First, No Compromise', Arnab added, "It is to put the Nation first, and besides that, to bring in a new wave of Nationalism, using Republic as a pivot to spread an even stronger wave of Nationalism in the country. That is my driving force."

Answering some of the other questions, Arnab revealed his grandfather's advice for managing time, and in yet another, spoke about the tribulations he and his team have been through together.