What Is Constitution Day? Know Its Significance And Other Details

Constitution Day, also celebrated as National Law Day or Samvidhan Diwas in India is observed on November 26 every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India.

On this day in the year 1949, the Constituent Assembly formally adopted the Constitution of India which later came into force on 26th January, 1950. The day is observed as Republic Day.

The Constituent Assembly of India set up 13 committees including a Drafting Committee for framing of the Constitution of India. After studying constitutions of nearly 60 countries, the father of the Constitution of India, Dr. BR Ambedkar headed the drafting committee of the Constituent Assembly. Following India's independence from the British Government in 1947, its members served at the nation's first Parliament. It is the longest written constitution in the world comprising 395 Articles, 22 Parts, and 12 Schedules.

Significance of Constitution Day

November 26 was officially earmarked as the Constitution Day of India by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 as part of the year-long celebrations of the 125th birth anniversary of Dr. BR Ambedkar. The government's decision was seen as a move to claim Ambedkar's legacy, aimed to promote Constitution values among citizens and its architect, Dr. BR Ambedkar. Following the cabinet meeting in 2015, the then Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot had said, "Rahul Gandhi and his party never honoured Ambedkar. Neither did he get the Bharat Ratna nor was his oil painting placed on the Parliament premises as long Congress was in power."

The day was earlier observed as National Law Day. Ambedkar was also the first Law Minister of Independent India.

“This year, the country is celebrating the 125th birth Anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar. The ‘Constitution Day’ will be a part of these year-long nationwide celebrations. This will be a tribute to Dr. Ambedkar, who played a seminal role in the framing of the Indian Constitution as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of Constituent Assembly,” a press release issued by the Press Information Bureau had stated in 2015.

India's constitution is considered as the foundation and source of all statutory provisions of the country. The supreme source of law lays down the basic framework enumerating rights and duties of citizens, powers of governmental institutions, political code and structure, directive principles, and most importantly, the science behind any existing or upcoming legislation. The Constitution of India is a living document as it can be amended against an evolving society.

Marking the significance of the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, November 26 will be reading the Preamble of the Constitution from the Central Hall of Parliament. The event will witness the presence of the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

President Kovind will also release the digital version of the Constituent Assembly Debates, a digital version of a calligraphed copy of the Constitution of India, and an updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments till date. As per the official statement, the President will further inaugurate 'Online Quiz on Constitutional Demo. Judges of the Apex Court, Chief Justices of all High Courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India and prominent members of the legal fraternity will mark the gathering on Constitution Day.

