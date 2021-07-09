What Is COVID-19 Kappa Variant? UP Records First Case Of Kappa Variant In India

Uttar Pradesh has already registered two cases of the Delta Plus variant of COVID. Now, the state has detected a case of a new variant of COVID-19 for the first time i.e., Kappa Variant. A 66-year old man from the Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh lost his life who reportedly had tested positive for the new COVID-19 Kappa variant. The man was detected positive for the Kappa variant of coronavirus on May 27 and was admitted to BRD Medical College on June 12. He took his last breath just after the two days of hospitalization at BRD Medical College. The new variant Kappa was detected in the genome sequencing lab on June 13. And the sample was sent to CSIR's Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology in New Delhi.

What is COVID-19 Kappa Variant?

Hindustan Times reported that the other mutation of Delta variant B.1.617.2 is called the Kappa Variant i.e., B.1.617.1. The new variant was designated as a VoI by the World Health Organisation(WHO) in April 2021. HT further said that according to WHO, a VoI is one variant that has been identified to cause community transmission/ multiple COVID-19 cases/ clusters, or has been detected in different countries.

At first, the Kappa variant was detected in India, and more than 3,500 of the close to 30,000 cumulative samples have been submitted by India to the GISAID initiative, which maintains a complete database of COVID-19 different variants. The Kappa variant has made up 3% of all the coronavirus samples submitted by India in the last 60 days. As per the GISAID database, India is leading in submitting the samples for the Kappa variant, followed by UK, US, Canada, etc. Hindustan Times reported that the Kappa variant is not new in India as it was first detected in October 2020. According to WHO, the Kappa variant is not a variant of concern like the Lambda variant, rather it is a variant of interest.

(IMAGE: GERALT/PIXABAY)