What Is Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme For Housing? Check The Latest Announcements

The credit linked housing subsidy scheme was implemented for the middle-income groups in India since 2017. The CLSS claims to have benefited more than 3.3 lakh families until now. The recent news of the extension of this CLSS could prove as an aid to more families belonging to street vendors, tribals and lower-middle-class families who are under this housing scheme.

What is Credit linked subsidy scheme?

The CLSS scheme aims to encourage the credit flow towards the housing requirement of the urban poor in the country. It provides affordable housing to the middle-income groups in India. Under the middle-income group according to the government, there are two categories of home buyer beneficiaries.

One is a MIG I, who is a homebuyer with an annual income of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per annum

The second one is MIG II, who is a homebuyer with an annual income of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 18 lakh per annum.

There was a major decision taken to boost affordable housing by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs in 2018, as they approved the revision of the carpet area of houses under CLSS subsidy. The houses under subsidy for MIG I was revised for a carpet area of “up to 160 square metres” as compared to 120 square metres. While for MIG II homebuyers the carpet area was revised for “up to 200 square metres".

Image courtesy: PIB Twitter

Latest updates for credit-linked subsidy scheme for housing

Yesterday on May 14, 2020, the Indian government announced that the deadline for the affordable housing credit-linked subsidy scheme known as CLSS has been extended for up to March 2021 of next year.

Earlier, the deadline for the CLSS was March 31, 2020.

This action is taken by the government to support the middle-income group families in India. This is expected to benefit 2.5 lakh more middle-income families. This decision was made as a result of an economic relief package from the government to the middle-income families.

During the press conference yesterday, the finance minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, stated the extension. She said that by extending the deadline, it would lead to the investment of over Rs 70,000 crores in housing and will also create more jobs.

The extension of the CLSS deadline is expected to increase the further demand for affordable housing and will, in turn, create a ripple effect in increasing the demand for raw materials as well.

Promo Image courtesy: Milind Kaduskar on Unsplash and PIB Twitter