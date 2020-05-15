What Is Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme For Housing? Check The Latest Announcements

Quick links:
The credit linked housing subsidy scheme was implemented for the middle-income groups in India since 2017. The CLSS claims to have benefited more than 3.3 lakh families until now. The recent news of the extension of this CLSS could prove as an aid to more families belonging to street vendors, tribals and lower-middle-class families who are under this housing scheme.
The CLSS scheme aims to encourage the credit flow towards the housing requirement of the urban poor in the country. It provides affordable housing to the middle-income groups in India. Under the middle-income group according to the government, there are two categories of home buyer beneficiaries.
There was a major decision taken to boost affordable housing by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs in 2018, as they approved the revision of the carpet area of houses under CLSS subsidy. The houses under subsidy for MIG I was revised for a carpet area of “up to 160 square metres” as compared to 120 square metres. While for MIG II homebuyers the carpet area was revised for “up to 200 square metres".
Image courtesy: PIB Twitter
Promo Image courtesy: Milind Kaduskar on Unsplash and PIB Twitter